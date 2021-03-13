No new restrictions for Mumbai yet, city records 1,709 Covid-19 cases on Saturday
No new restrictions have been planned for Mumbai yet, said the civic administration on Saturday, even as several cities across the state tightened restrictions in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, on Friday. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department said on Saturday, “As of now, we have decided to implement the existing guidelines very stringently.”
Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,709 Covid-19 cases. The cases have surged over 1,700 cases in 4.5 months, after October 21 when Mumbai had reported 1,791 Covid-19 cases. Mumbai also reported five deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 11,528.
So far, Mumbai has reported a total of 341,999 Covid cases in the city, of which, 11,747 are active Covid-19 cases at present, with a recovery rate of 92%. The case fatality rate (CFR) is presently at 3.3%.
Over the past few days, the number of cases reported in Mumbai per day has increased steadily. On Friday, Mumbai reported 1,647 fresh Covid cases, on Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,509 fresh covid-19 cases. and on Wednesday Mumbai had reported 1,539 fresh covid-19 cases. the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has further dropped to 186 days, from 194 days on Friday, and 205 days on Thursday. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases is 0.37%, up from 0.35% on Friday.
In the month of March alone, Mumbai has reported 15,227 Covid-19 cases. In the same period last month, between February 1 and 13, Mumbai had reported 4,128 cases. In the entire month of February, Mumbai reported a total of 16,614 covid-19 cases.
Aslam Shaikh, guardian minister of Mumbai city said on Saturday, “The task force and the government is working on what all restrictions may be needed for the city. Within a week, we may make an announcement, which will pertain to restrictions on hotels, malls, gymnasiums, crowds at railway stations, taxis, and all public places.”
On February 18, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal announced a tightening of containment and quarantine rules in the city, including sealing of buildings where more than five Covid-19 cases are found. Restaurants, malls, bars, in the city are allowed to function at 50% capacity, and wedding ceremonies cannot have more than 50 guests at the ceremony at a time. There are 31 containment zones which are usually slums or chawls, and 220 sealed buildings in Mumbai.
Presently, Mumbai has 12,998 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients, 537 beds for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, 1,536 ICU beds, 944 ventilator beds, and 8,022 beds with oxygen points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delkar wrote to PM Modi, Amit Shah and LS speaker, says Maharashtra Congress
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records over 15K cases for second straight day, toll now 52,811
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury crosses 38°C in Mumbai, temperature likely to remain same: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new restrictions for Mumbai yet, city records 1,709 Covid-19 cases on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't force us to implement strict lockdown: Maharashtra CM gives last warning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fliers may be treated as ‘unruly’ if they violate Covid-19 protocols: DGCA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra vaccinates nearly 255,000 on Friday, highest single-day jabs so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Journalist connected with NCP worker's murder, arrested in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Mumbai’s vaccination centres, long wait tires senior citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox