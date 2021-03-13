IND USA
A BMC healthcare workers collects swab sample of residents at Topiwala Hospital, Goregaon. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

No new restrictions for Mumbai yet, city records 1,709 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

No new restrictions have been planned for Mumbai yet, said the civic administration on Saturday, even as several cities across the state tightened restrictions in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, on Friday
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:28 PM IST

No new restrictions have been planned for Mumbai yet, said the civic administration on Saturday, even as several cities across the state tightened restrictions in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, on Friday. Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department said on Saturday, “As of now, we have decided to implement the existing guidelines very stringently.”

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,709 Covid-19 cases. The cases have surged over 1,700 cases in 4.5 months, after October 21 when Mumbai had reported 1,791 Covid-19 cases. Mumbai also reported five deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 11,528.

So far, Mumbai has reported a total of 341,999 Covid cases in the city, of which, 11,747 are active Covid-19 cases at present, with a recovery rate of 92%. The case fatality rate (CFR) is presently at 3.3%.

Over the past few days, the number of cases reported in Mumbai per day has increased steadily. On Friday, Mumbai reported 1,647 fresh Covid cases, on Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,509 fresh covid-19 cases. and on Wednesday Mumbai had reported 1,539 fresh covid-19 cases. the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has further dropped to 186 days, from 194 days on Friday, and 205 days on Thursday. The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases is 0.37%, up from 0.35% on Friday.

In the month of March alone, Mumbai has reported 15,227 Covid-19 cases. In the same period last month, between February 1 and 13, Mumbai had reported 4,128 cases. In the entire month of February, Mumbai reported a total of 16,614 covid-19 cases.

Aslam Shaikh, guardian minister of Mumbai city said on Saturday, “The task force and the government is working on what all restrictions may be needed for the city. Within a week, we may make an announcement, which will pertain to restrictions on hotels, malls, gymnasiums, crowds at railway stations, taxis, and all public places.”

On February 18, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal announced a tightening of containment and quarantine rules in the city, including sealing of buildings where more than five Covid-19 cases are found. Restaurants, malls, bars, in the city are allowed to function at 50% capacity, and wedding ceremonies cannot have more than 50 guests at the ceremony at a time. There are 31 containment zones which are usually slums or chawls, and 220 sealed buildings in Mumbai.

Presently, Mumbai has 12,998 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients, 537 beds for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, 1,536 ICU beds, 944 ventilator beds, and 8,022 beds with oxygen points.

TRENDING TOPICS
mumbai news

Delkar wrote to PM Modi, Amit Shah and LS speaker, says Maharashtra Congress

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government did not pay heed to the alarm by deceased Dadra and Nagara Haveli MP Mohan Delkar, and it resulted in his suicide
mumbai news

Maharashtra records over 15K cases for second straight day, toll now 52,811

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Maharashtra recorded more than 15,000 cases for the second consecutive day, with 15,602 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 22,97,793
mumbai news

Mercury crosses 38°C in Mumbai, temperature likely to remain same: IMD

By Prayag-Arora Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:33 PM IST
The city witnessed its warmest day of the season so far on Saturday
mumbai news

mumbai news

Don't force us to implement strict lockdown: Maharashtra CM gives last warning

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray warned hotel and restaurant owners and said that a central team which visited a hotel recently told him that people were lackadaisical regarding Covid-19 preventative measures.
mumbai news

Fliers may be treated as ‘unruly’ if they violate Covid-19 protocols: DGCA

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The circular has directed passengers to wear the masks and not to move it below the nose, except under an exceptional situation, and also maintain social distancing norms at all times during air travel
india news

'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The civic body urged the citizens to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the city and help in preventing the spread of the virus.
mumbai news

Maharashtra vaccinates nearly 255,000 on Friday, highest single-day jabs so far

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Maharashtra has recorded 2,282,191 Covid-19 disease cases and 52,723 related deaths till now. On Friday, 15,817 fresh cases were recorded, which have been the highest since October 1 last year, when 16,476 people were tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
mumbai news

Journalist connected with NCP worker's murder, arrested in Hyderabad

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Bal Bothe, who worked for a Marathidaily in Ahmednagar, was arrested in the morning. He is currently being brought to Ahmednagar, where he will be produced in a court, they said.
mumbai news

Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed corridor: NHSRCL starts aerial survey

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has commenced an aerial survey for the construction of the high-speed railway corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur
mumbai news

Couple held guilty of minor’s sexual assault move Bombay HC

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The couple claimed that they were falsely implicated by the parents of the survivor out of previous enmity
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 15K new Covid cases in a day, after 162 days

By Faisal Malik and Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,647 fresh cases, highest in four-and-a-half months, since 1,609 cases were reported on October 21
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran death: ATS recreates crime scene at Thane creek

By Manish K Pathak and Anamika Gharat, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The team also called ambulance drivers who took Mansukh’s body from the creek to the hospital and saw a five-layer mask on his face.
mumbai news

HC raps agencies over progress in Dabholkar and Pansare murder cases

By KAY Dodhiya , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
In the light of the fact that investigators in Karnataka managed to complete the investigations in the murders of rationalist MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh and trial has started in one of the cases, the court sought to know how much time the agencies needed.
mumbai news

At Mumbai’s vaccination centres, long wait tires senior citizens

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:44 AM IST
HT visited 5 centres and found little infrastructure in place to make the waiting period comfortable.
