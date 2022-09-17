No permission yet, but Thackeray says Sena’s Dusshera rally at Shivaji Park

Mumbai: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray reiterated on Saturday that the annual Dussehra rally will be held at Shivaji Park in keeping with the party’s 56-year-old tradition. Speaking to party workers at Sena Bhavan, Thackeray said that he heads the “original” Sena, which was born out of “social work spanning four generations” and his Sena cannot be “snatched away or purchased”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Thackeray and Shinde camps have filed applications before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for permission to hold the rally on October 5 at Shivaji Park. The civic body, however, is yet to respond to either of the factions. The Shinde faction has also booked the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as an alternative venue.

Thackeray, however, told party functionaries at Saturday’s meeting to prepare for the event. As part of the preparations, the Sena president will meet grassroots functionaries at a rally on NESCO ground, Goregaon, on September 21. On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader Milind Vaidya sent a reminder to G North ward office, whose jurisdiction Shivaji Park comes within, seeking the status of the party’s application.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Dussehra rally will take place at Shivaji Park. So far, the BMC has not denied permission. Why should we worry about that situation?” Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from South Mumbai and party spokesperson, said.

“Saheb (Thackeray) told us that the rally would be held at Shivaji Park under any circumstances. He also asked us to ensure maximum turnout,” a party functionary who attended Saturday’s meeting, said.

The Shivaji Park is the traditional location for the Shiv Sena rally on Dusshera, the final day of the Navratri festival. Given its importance in Sena’s history – the Sena held it first public meeting here the year it was formed, in 1966 -- Shinde’s move to also seek permission for a rally at these grounds is aimed to cement his claim that his breakaway faction is the “real” Shiv Sena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the Thackeray-led party, however, the rally will serve to show that the Sena still retains its might on Mumbai’s streets despite a vertical split in the legislature party engineered by Shinde, who walked off with 40 of 55 legislators in June. Senior Shiv Sena leaders feel it is vital to not back down on holding the rally at the grounds to galvanise the cadre in Mumbai ahead of the crucial civic body polls.

“We don’t need a plan B. The BMC cannot deny us the use of Shivaji Park as we hold the public meeting there every year and were the first to apply to it… it must be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis,” a senior Sena leader said. “Even if we are denied the use of the grounds, we will hold the meeting there. Our workers will come to Shivaji Park,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is the responsibility of the state government to maintain law and order but they are trying to provoke us. We are prepared for a confrontation. There is a perception that saheb (Uddhav Thackeray) is a soft leader and that the Shiv Sena has lost its spunk [which must be disproved],” the leader quoted above added.

“If the BMC denies permission, the reasons cited by them will be crucial for chalking out the next strategy,” another Sena leader said, adding that legal recourse may also be an option.