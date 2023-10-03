No public hospital for 5 years: Vikhroli residents up in arms

Ever since the only civic-run peripheral hospital in their area shut down in 2018, the fate of Vikhroli residents continues to be tied to a tardy bureaucratic process. Alleging that the BMC has not done anything to arrange for an alternative hospital while delaying the process of constructing a new one, frustrated residents, who even went on a hunger strike in May, have now intensified their protests.

Mumbai, India - October,02, 2023: Mahatma Phule hospital of BMC at Vikhroli closed for renovation ,in Mumbai, in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, October , 02, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The 100-bed Krantiveer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital (KMJPH) was shut five years ago after it was found to be dilapidated. The BMC set up a makeshift outpatient department (OPD) facility on the premises, while inpatient services were shifted to the nearby BMC-run Ambedkar Maternity Hospital. After the residents’ hunger strike in May, the civic body said that it was looking at setting up a temporary 100- to150-bed hospital in the area, but even that has run into trouble.

In August, the BMC floated a ₹54-crore Expression of Interest (tender) to hire a ready-to-move general multi-speciality hospital on a rental basis. “We were looking for a 100- to 150-bed hospital within five km of KMJPH, with a minimum of 20 ICU beds and 10 NICU beds,” said a senior BMC official. “This is for the interim period till the time the construction work on the new hospital is completed. We are hoping that it will be completed in three years.”

However, only one bidder had come forward since the tender for a temporary hospital was floated. “We have extended the tender period six times,” said the official. “Only one trust, which runs the 160-bed Shushrusha Hospital in Kannamwar Nagar, showed interest. However, it is now reluctant to accept the rate we are offering.”

Milind Parab, a local resident who has been demanding health services in the area and was also part of the hunger strike in May, said the condition in the area was very bad. “Despite assurances from the government, the BMC has not been able to start the makeshift hospital, and is only busy bargaining and increasing rates,” he said. “We were told that it would start by August but that has not happened. Now officials have stopped answering citizens’ calls.”

Parab said that two weeks ago, a woman had to be rushed to the nearby Ambedkar Maternity Home after going into labour. “The hospital had no doctors at night to deliver the baby,” he said. “She was then rushed to Sion Hospital. In case of an emergency, there is no hospital for the entire Vikhroli-Bhandup belt. Even if the residents go to Ambedkar Hospital, they are sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.”

BOX

Case studies

Yogesh Pakhare

“Around eight months ago, I had severe gallbladder pain at night, and we had to rush to a hospital. The only hospital was the Ambedkar Maternity Hospital which had no emergency services. Hence, I had to get admitted to a private hospital in Mulund the next day, and spent around ₹1.5 lakh on surgery. Right now, Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar is the only option even for road accident victims. We have to go to Rajawadi Hospital for even basic facilities like X-rays.”

Advocate Nitesh Dhamne

“Two weeks ago, my 85-year-old grandmother fell unconscious. We rushed her to the nearby Ambedkar Maternity Hospital. The doctor there asked us to get a sonography done from Rajawadi Hospital but refused to provide an ambulance. I took my grandmother by auto to Rajawadi Hospital. After spending a few hours getting the sonography done, we went back to Ambedkar Maternity Hospital. After the doctor examined the reports, he asked us to go back to Rajawadi Hospital and get her admitted there. From 11 am to late evening, we were just running around to get her admitted.”

