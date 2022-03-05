No towing of vehicles for a week, says police chief Sanjay Pandey

Mumbai: Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Saturday said that the police plans to stop towing vehicles across Mumbai. The decision will be introduced on a pilot basis in the city starting Sunday, he announced on Twitter.

“Dear Mumbaikar, I am overwhelmed with your response. As a first, we plan to stop towing of vehicles. Experimental to start with and final, if you comply. Let me know what you think (sic),” Pandey tweeted on Saturday. Earlier, Pandey had shared his personal number on Facebook and called for suggestions to improve the functioning of the Mumbai police force.

Speaking to HT, Pandey said that traffic is a very important issue in Mumbai and the initiative is aimed at preventing the harassment caused to citizens by wrongful towing of vehicles.

“Mumbai has a lack of public parking spaces. Without providing the facility (of adequate parking), if fines are imposed on citizens then it amounts to harassment. I am a Mumbaikar and am well aware of this serious problem and hence I am trying to understand people’s views on this,” said Pandey, who was appointed as the new police chief on February 28.

Elaborating, Pandey said, “This does not mean that people are free to park their vehicle anywhere as per their wish. If a person wrongfully parks his/her vehicle for over 12-24 hours then they would be penalised.”

Mumbai police commissioner also said that the plan will be implemented in a full-fledged manner if people “comply and respond positively”.

Another senior traffic police officer said that vehicles will not be towed on an experimental basis for one week from March 6.