"Nobody takes him seriously": Jharkhand Congress hits back at Nishikant Dubey over his mockery of Rahul Gandhi's yatra

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Taking a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey over his statement on Rahul Gandhi's yatra route, the Jharkhand Congress has mocked him, saying that nobody takes the BJP leader 'seriously'. HT Image

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for skipping his constituency and Deogarh districts of Jharkhand in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and said, "Maybe Rahul Gandhi loves me a lot."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

However, Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur, while speaking to ANI on Monday said that Nishikant Dubey is 'afraid' due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and is giving statement against the march.

"Nobody takes him seriously. He keeps saying such things but what does he know where Rahul Gandhi is going? He is afraid that's why he is making such statements. He is afraid that if Rahul Gandhi came to that area then where would he go...He isn't the only one giving such a statement, other union ministers also spoke such things. Now that they are vexed, they'll give such statements," Rajesh Thakur said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to cover key constituencies, including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Varanasi.

The march will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Congress on Saturday unveiled the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. The slogan of the Yatra is "Nyay ka haq milne tak".

Nishikant Dubey, an MP from Godda Lok Sabha constituency, suggested that Rahul Gandhi might be avoiding the two districts in Jharkhand to appear secular during election time.

"Maybe Rahul Gandhi loves me a lot; hence, he is skipping the Godda Lok Sabha constituency (in his Yatra). He is not coming to Godda and Deoghar districts," Dubey said while speaking to ANI.

"Maybe the Congress party workers are creating pressure for 'pooja-path,' and Rahul Gandhi wants to look secular during the election time so that their Muslim vote does not get angry. This is why he is skipping Godda Lok Sabha constituency," he said. (ANI)