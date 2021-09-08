Nod for redevelopment of Motilal Nagar in Goregaon in Mumbai

The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar spread over 50 hectares (ha) in western suburban Goregaon (West). The redevelopment of the colony, which houses around 3,700 families, is expected to generate 33,000 additional homes, the government said. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), which is the nodal agency for the project, got clearance from the state cabinet that granted ‘special project status’ to the redevelopment.

Motilal Nagar 1, 2 and 3 were built in 1960 to chiefly house people belonging to the economically weak sections. Though it has 200-sqft houses, many have extended their rooms owing to paucity of space. According to a statement from the chief minister’s office, there are around 5,300 tenements, including 1,600 hutments and slums and 3,700 houses on the 50ha land.

The project will be executed by the developer under redevelopment guidelines for 33(5) of the Development Control & Promotion Regulations (DCPR), 2034 on behalf of Mhada. “The tender for the project will be finalised based on the agency that will provide the maximum share of the remaining built-up area (BUA) to Mhada, excluding the rehabilitation portion,” the statement said.

Out of the approved area of 1,600 sqft for residential, the developer will bear the cost of construction for 833.80 sqft additional area being given as per the redevelopment guidelines, the statement added. Similarly, for an approved area of 978 sqft for non-residential use, the developer will bear the cost of construction for 502.83 sqft under the said guidelines.

Housing minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted after the cabinet, “#MHADA will redevelop the biggest layout #MotilalNagar in # Mumbai...Changing skyline of #Mumbai...#BDD to start with A better life in a better place (sic).”

Expedite BDD redevelopment work, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the progress on the redevelopment of the BDD Chawls in Mumbai and directed officials to expedite the work. During the high-powered committee meeting on Wednesday, Thackeray also directed housing department officials to take a list of eligible beneficiaries of families residing in police service quarters in BDD Chawls, who will get ownership of 500-sqft redeveloped space in place of paying construction cost, from the home department.