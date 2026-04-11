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Nod mandatory to install statues in public places; matter sensitive: Solapur authorities issue order

Nod mandatory to install statues in public places; matter sensitive: Solapur authorities issue order

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 02:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The district administration of Solapur in Maharashtra has mandated prior permission for installation of statues, memorials and flagpoles, citing rising instances of unauthorised constructions that could trigger law and order issues and social tension.

Nod mandatory to install statues in public places; matter sensitive: Solapur authorities issue order

An order to this effect has been issued on Thursday by the District Collector and District Magistrate, along with coordination from police and administrative officials at the district and sub-divisional levels.

The order said that "installation of statues in public places is a highly sensitive matter and must be undertaken strictly through a legal process and only after obtaining prior permission from the competent authority", and outlined a detailed procedure and documentation requirements.

According to the administration, several incidents of unauthorised installation of statues of prominent personalities were reported across Solapur district over the past month. Such activities, it noted, have the potential to create law and order problems and may lead to social or caste-based tensions, necessitating stricter and coordinated enforcement.

Additionally, surveillance measures, such as videography and drone monitoring, have been prescribed to identify those responsible for illegal installations, with instructions to register offences within 24 hours against violators.

The circular directed a coordinated action among departments and called for accountability at all levels to ensure compliance with rules and to maintain public order.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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