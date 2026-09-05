‘DJ system noise similar to that of earthquake’: Fadnavis pushes for traditional Ganeshotsav celebration

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday likened the sound generated by DJ systems to an earthquake and urged people to celebrate the Ganpati festival in a traditional manner, even as the Mumbai police reiterated that no DJ systems would be allowed during the festival period, in keeping with noise pollution curbs imposed by the Bombay High Court in 2018.

Ganpati idols make their way through city streets ahead of the 10-day festival. (HT Photo)

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“The noise generated from a DJ system is similar to the noise of an earthquake. I am of the view that people must be taken into confidence and consensus should be reached on how to celebrate the Ganpati festival in a traditional manner,” Fadnavis said in Pune, a day ahead of Dahi Handi celebrations on Saturday, when the enforcement of noise restrictions is likely to face the first test this festive season.

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Fadnavis pushes for more traditional celebrations

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said that the importance of celebrating festivals increases when they are celebrated in a traditional manner, although practices like using DJ systems have been increasing in recent years. “To do away with such practices, there is a need to build consensus by holding dialogue among all stakeholders,” the chief minister said, stressing that decisions taken via dialogue always paved the way for better implementation.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Mumbai police said that none of the 14,000 major Ganpati mandals across the city whose idols measure at least 15 feet had applied for clearance to use DJ systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Mumbai police said that none of the 14,000 major Ganpati mandals across the city whose idols measure at least 15 feet had applied for clearance to use DJ systems. {{/usCountry}}

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“We had a meeting with all mandals on Wednesday and they all promised to co-operate and not violate the Bombay High Court order on DJ systems and noise pollution,” a police officer familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times, requesting anonymity.

No DJ systems had been used in the city during festivals like Ganeshotsav and Eid-e-Milad over the past few years, the officer noted.

Cops to deploy decibel meters

Sources in Mumbai police said that to ensure better enforcement, decibel meters would be issued to officers posted at crucial spots such as Lalbaug, Girgaon and Juhu Chowpatty. “The permissible noise level is 55 db during the day and 45 db at night. Anybody violating these parameters will be booked,” the officer said.

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However, other police officers said that during festivals, decibel levels in the city routinely breach permissible limits, and reach 90-120 db, which is considered hazardous. “If we find Ganpati mandals violating the guidelines, we may withhold permission to them to celebrate the festival next year,” an officer said.

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On Friday, the Nagpur police also slapped a city-wide ban on high-powered DJ sound systems, laser beams, and customised sound trucks under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The prohibition will come into force from the midnight of September 3 and remain active through November 1. But several Ganpati mandals have indicated that they will defy the directive and deploy DJ systems anyway.