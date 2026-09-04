Loudspeakers allowed till midnight on five days during Pune Ganeshotsav

Amid growing concerns over noise pollution during Ganeshotsav and demands for tighter restrictions on high-powered sound systems, the Pune police have allowed loudspeakers to be used till midnight on five days during this year’s Ganesh festival. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Thursday announced that the relaxation will be applicable on September 19, 20, 22, 23 and 25 and that on all other days of Ganeshotsav, loudspeakers will have to be switched off by 10 pm. The commissioner appealed to mandals to celebrate enthusiastically while ensuring that other citizens are not inconvenienced. (FILE)

The decision comes amid a continuing debate in Pune over noise pollution during festivals, with citizens and activists seeking restrictions on high-powered sound systems even as Ganesh mandals seek greater flexibility for the purpose of celebrations.

Kumar said that the midnight relaxation will be subject to compliance with prescribed noise pollution limits and warned that action will be taken against festival organisers found violating the norms. Whereas the police have capped the use of sound systems at four bass and four top speakers during festivals and public celebrations. Kumar said that the limit will apply to all festivals, including Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav.

Referring to the demonstrations carried out by the police in coordination with DJ associations and sound engineers, Kumar said that sound systems using plasma, pressure mids and walls comprising six to eight bass-top units could push noise levels beyond 100 to 105 decibels. As such, he welcomed the decision by several Ganesh mandals to voluntarily avoid plasma systems, pressure mids and laser lights during the festival.

The commissioner appealed to mandals to celebrate enthusiastically while ensuring that other citizens are not inconvenienced.

He also directed police officials to coordinate closely with Ganesh mandals on traffic management, crowd control and security arrangements. Police station in-charges have been asked to hold meetings with the mandals in their respective areas and take decisions through on-ground coordination.

Kumar directed officials to process festival-related permission applications within 24 hours. Permissions granted to mandals in the previous year can be used as a reference wherever applicable.

On the major immersion procession routes, including Laxmi Road and Tilak Road, Kumar said that greater emphasis will be placed on the safe and smooth movement of processions rather than completing them within a fixed timeframe. Crowd management, prevention of stampedes and maintenance of law and order will remain the key priorities, he said. The police will also introduce a digital system for distributing passes for immersion processions and form separate committees for the Laxmi Road and Tilak Road processions.

Kumar also appealed to Ganesh mandals to participate in an anti-drug campaign and use their festival tableaux to create awareness about the harmful effects of narcotics.