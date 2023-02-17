Non-teaching staff go on strike, seek better pay

Mumbai: The non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges in the state went on a one-day strike on Thursday for their pending demands.

They demand approval for the filling up of vacant posts of non-teaching staff in universities and colleges.

“The old pension scheme should be applied to the employees who joined the service after 2005, and the salary scale of the 7th Pay Commission should be applied to the university non-teaching staff assuming the pay scale of the 6th Pay Commission,” demanded Rupesh Malusare, general secretary, Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh (MVKS).

They started negotiation with the government on February 1, he said, adding, “On Wednesday, a staff meeting was held at the deputy chief minister’s office. The government gave a positive meeting. However, the employees are adamant about the strike due to not getting a written assurance of these demands.”

The development has affected regular classes in Matunga-based Ruia and Poddar colleges. Students had to turn back from the entrance of their respective colleges.

If this situation continues, an indefinite strike will be held from February 20 and it is predicted that class 12 exams starting next week will be affected.

Abhay Rane, President, Mumbai University Employee Union said, “It has been 15 days since the start of the agitation of the employees. Now, the agitation has reached its final stage.”