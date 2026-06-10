Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday filed a police complaint regarding alleged misuse of the address of his official residence in connection with a redevelopment project in Girgaon. Based on the complaint, the Malabar Hill police detained a lawyer, Ravindra Pardeshi, for questioning, and a first information report (FIR) in the matter is likely to be registered on Wednesday, police officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Notice linked to Bhujbal’s official residence sparks row, minister files police complaint

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A row erupted over the redevelopment of the nearly 100-year-old Gokhale building in Girgaon and Bhujbal’s alleged role therein after a public notice was issued by Pardeshi on behalf of the developer on June 2, asking a missing property owner to meet the developer’s representative at the Satpuda bungalow in Malabar Hill, currently Bhujbal’s official residence.

According to the notice, the developer had acquired all properties within the project area barring the Gokhale building, whose owner was untraceable, and this was creating hurdles in the project. “Accordingly, on behalf of my client, I hereby call upon the actual owner of the said Gokhale property more particularly described in the schedule hereunder written to visit my address, i.e., Room 40, Satpuda Bungalow, LD Ruparel Marg, Malabar Hill with 15 days with all the documentary proofs,” the notice said.

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{{^usCountry}} A copy of the notice was subsequently posted on social media by social activist Anjala Damania, seeking clarification from the state PWD minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A copy of the notice was subsequently posted on social media by social activist Anjala Damania, seeking clarification from the state PWD minister. {{/usCountry}}

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“Calling the owner from Girgaon directly to the minister’s bungalow means using the government machinery for private gain…Isn’t this a major misuse of a government bungalow built with public money,” Damania said in her post.

She also demanded that the governor should take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the minister’s office clarified that use of the address was unauthorised and constituted a serious misuse of government property. The son of a laundryman employed at the neighbouring Jetvan Bungalow, who is an advocate, was responsible for the alleged misuse, the statement said.

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Bhujbal’s office categorically denied any connection between him or his office and the redevelopment project at the centre of the controversy. “Legal action will also be initiated against the developer concerned for allegedly using the name of the government residence without authorisation,” the statement said.

A close aide of Bhujbal who did not wish to be identified said that in all, the Satpuda bungalow has around 10-12 rooms.

“We do not know from where room number 40 has come. The lawyer should have verified the information before publishing the public notice,” Bhujbal’s aide said.

Based on a complaint from Bhujbal’s assistant, the Malabar Hill police registered a non-cognisable complaint under section 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and detained advocate Pardeshi for questioning on Tuesday.

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Bhujbal’s office said it would also pursue defamation proceedings against individuals who made allegations and circulated information on social media without verifying the facts.