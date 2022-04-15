Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents.

Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having a licence to own a pet is mandatory. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially. Currently, the TMC has appointed additional staff in this department to complete the registration process. As per law, those who do not have proper licence, their pets could be seized by the local administration.

“There are sporadic instances of dog bites. Moreover, if registered with the TMC, the pets can be provided timely vaccines as well. Those who have pets have to register with ₹2,000 and after that pay ₹400 every year. There are hardly a handful of pet owners who have a licence, hence we have taken the help of housing societies to help us in the survey as to how many have not registered,” said Dr Kshama Sikandar, veterinary officer, TMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While some pet owners are confused with this sudden announcement, many others are demanding additional facilities for their pets.

“These include having a pet-friendly or animal-specific garden and a dedicated crematorium for animals. Those who can afford pets would easily be able to pay the registration charges. However, the sudden announcement has left many confused,” said Kunal Kulkarni, a 46-year-old animal lover and a pet owner.

Meanwhile, the TMC has asked pet owners to register at the earliest, “Those who have licence can renew it if need be and those who have not yet registered should do it soon. We shall initiate a survey based on the details sent by the housing societies and will be compelled to take action against those who have not registered,” said Manish Joshi, deputy commissioner, TMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}