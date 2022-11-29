Now avail Metro services from 5.30am

Mumbai: Commuters travelling in the early hours of the day can now avail Metro One from 5:30am onwards. The Metro One that connects Ghatkopar to Versova will now have 28 additional services.

The first trains will now depart from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations at 5:30am daily, unlike at 6:30 am in the last few years. With this, the timings and the number of services on the line will reach pre-pandemic levels.

As the operating hours have increased, the final train will depart from Versova at 11:20pm and Ghatkopar at 11:45pm daily.

“The operating hours of the Metro have been increased for the convenience of commuters. The number of services has increased from 360 to 388, while the frequency of service will remain the same at less than 4 minutes during peak hours and 5 to 8 minutes during non-peak hours. The current ridership on any weekday is 3.80 lakh,” said an officer from Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd (MMOPL).

Last week, the MMOPL had started an e-ticket facility for commuters. Ditching long queues at ticket counters, commuters can now book tickets on WhatsApp and use those e-tickets on their smartphones. Moreover, the ridership has increased this month to 3.80 lakh from 3.40 lakh a month ago.