Now, Marathi coursework in 163 polytechnic colleges in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Around 37% of polytechnic colleges in the state – 163 out of 365 – will now teach coursework in Marathi. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Monday launched outcome-based educational books for diploma and undergraduate engineering courses in the Marathi language. The books were released by the union minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar and state minister for higher and technical education Chandrakant Patil at the University of Mumbai, Kalina Campus.

“AICTE has taken the initiative of making engineering books available in Indian languages in alignment with guidelines enshrined in the National Education Policy 2020. Giving priority to local languages in the NEP manifests our commitment to all regional languages”, said Sarkar. “Language is so much more than just a tool allowing us to communicate. It is the expression of culture, society, beliefs, and traditions. I would like to congratulate all universities of Maharashtra for taking all steps for translation and other related activities.”

Advanced countries like France, Germany, South Korea and others have displayed that global standards can be achieved with an education in one’s mother tongue. “It acts as a catalyst for inclusive development”. AICTE outcome-based books were also distributed to twelve heads of various educational institutions and twelve students on the occasion.

Chairperson of University Grants Commission and AICTE professor M Jagadesh Kumar, said, “When Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose was admitted to a Bengali medium school by his father, he was described as a person who was 16 years ahead of his contemporaries. In countries where Nobel Prizes are won, education from school to PhD is provided in vernacular languages.”

Abhay Wagh, the director, of the Directorate of Technical Education, said, “We have found that Marathi books help students to understand engineering concepts as we started teaching them in Marathi last year.