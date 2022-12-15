Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Now, vehicles can use FASTag to enter city airport’s Terminal 2

Now, vehicles can use FASTag to enter city airport’s Terminal 2

mumbai news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has introduced FASTag for vehicles coming to its multilevel car parking at Terminal 2 to drop or pick up passengers

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has introduced FASTag for vehicles coming to its multilevel car parking at Terminal 2 to drop or pick up passengers. One lane at entry and one lane at the exit has been designated for those drivers using the electronic toll collection system.

With this cashless transaction, the movement of vehicles would be fast and it would reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter or exit the terminal, thus helping in saving time and fuel, a release issued by Mumbai International Airport Limited said.

Now, passengers can park their vehicles without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit card payments. Travellers are required to ensure that their FASTag is active with sufficient balance for an exit. Additionally, passengers entering through the designated FASTag lane would be required to follow the same lane for the exit as well, the press note said.

The vehicle needs to take P5 entrance and use the designated lane. After the FASTag controller reads the valid tag affixed on the vehicle’s windscreen, the boom gate opens and the vehicle can move toward the parking lot, a spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP