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OBC ‘creamy layer’ limit proposed to be raised to 15 lakh per annum

State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on OBCs, announced this in a meeting on Tuesday

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: The state government is likely to recommend a raise in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) creamy layer from the current eight lakh per annum to 15 lakh per annum. In effect, this means that an OBC person earning up to 1.25 lakh per month will be considered underprivileged and entitled to reservations in education and jobs.

State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (ANI)

State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on OBCs, announced this in a meeting on Tuesday. The sub-committee made the recommendation on the basis of the long-standing demand by OBCs to revise the income limit for reservation eligibility (the ‘creamy layer’, by a Supreme Court ruling, cannot avail of reservations). Bawankule said he would soon meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the future course of his panel’s recommendation.

The sub-committee also announced that a proposal had been submitted to the National Commission for Backward Classes for the inclusion of 43 new castes which are currently not part of the Central OBC list. The meeting was attended by ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Ganesh Naik, Gulabrao Patil, Sanjay Rathod and Atul Save, along with senior officials from various departments.

 
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