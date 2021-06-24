Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / OBC reservation: State to request state poll panel to postpone bypolls
mumbai news

OBC reservation: State to request state poll panel to postpone bypolls

The Maharashtra government will write to the state election commission to postpone the bypolls declared for zilla parishad and panchayat samiti recently
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:33 AM IST
HT Image

The Maharashtra government will write to the state election commission to postpone the bypolls declared for zilla parishad and panchayat samiti recently. State chief secretary Sitaram Kunte will ask the election panel not to hold polls as it is not the right time considering Covid-19 pandemic and alert over Delta plus variant cases found in the state. The state will also inform the commission that they will not be able to provide manpower for the polls as the state machinery is busy with Covid management.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The state election commission on Tuesday declared to hold bypolls in five zilla parishads — Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, and Nagpur and 33 other panchayat samitis — on the seats got vacated following a Supreme Court on political reservation for Other Backward Classes. The by-election is going to be held on July 19 and votes will be counted on July 20.

“Many ministers objected to the poll panel’s decisions of holding by-election. Since the election commission is an autonomous body, the state government cannot direct them to postpone the polls. However, it was decided to inform it that it is not an appropriate time to hold polls considering Delta plus variant cases found in the state. The state will also point out that the courts have slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for holding assembly polls in many states which has resulted in rise in Covid cases,” said a senior minister, wishing not to be named.

During the day, senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal demanded that the by-elections be postponed. “We have decided to field all candidates only from the OBC community for the bypolls,” said Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition and former chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog comforts sister who hates car rides, their pics are smile inducing

Brothers from San Francisco cover over 800-meter-long highline, set record

Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

Did you notice the lizard in this pic of a rose? Netizens find it adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP