MUMBAI: A 78-year-old woman was strangled and bludgeoned to death with a brick in Bandra East after she objected to a man urinating in public. The Kherwadi police in Bandra have arrested the accused, identified as Bhanudas Vitthal Kamble, 44, from Thane, days after the murder.

Objection to public urination costs 78-year-old her life; man held for brutal Bandra murder

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The victim, Saubhagyamma Kathimyunar, 78, a resident of Dharavi, was found lying in a pool of blood on a footpath near an RNA building in Bandra East on April 27. Passersby rushed her to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her dead before admission.

The post-mortem report revealed signs of strangulation along with severe head injuries inflicted by a blunt object, prompting the police to register a case of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators scanned CCTV footage from the area and identified a man loitering near the spot around the time of the crime. The trail led them to Kamble, who was tracked down and arrested from Thane.

According to police, the incident occurred late on the night of April 26. Kamble had come to Bandra to attend a function and allegedly stopped by the roadside to urinate. When Kathimyunar objected and reprimanded him for his lack of civic sense, the confrontation escalated fatally.

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{{^usCountry}} In a fit of rage, Kamble allegedly picked up a brick and struck the elderly woman on the head. When she continued shouting, he is said to have strangled her, killing her on the spot, before fleeing the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a fit of rage, Kamble allegedly picked up a brick and struck the elderly woman on the head. When she continued shouting, he is said to have strangled her, killing her on the spot, before fleeing the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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