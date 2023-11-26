Once a littered patch, Napean Greens to debut as hub for community events today

MUMBAI: What was once an almost crumbling flight of stairs strewn with litter is now an open public space with plenty of potential for community events. A little pocket on the side of Napean Sea Road, the space—called Napean Greens—is multiple steps interspersed with wide platforms, a winding trail, trees, benches, and a few clearings within. The space officially opens on Sunday with a slew of events, meditation, a pop-up library and a guided walk around the area to announce its presence to the residents of the road.

Mumbai, India –Nov 25, 2023: A view of Nepean Green, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Nov 25, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

“One half of the space was dingy stairs utilised to get from one road to another on an elevation where there is a basti,” said Kishan Shah, architect and co-founder of Compartment S4, an architectural firm which designed the space. “The residents of the basti used the steps to cross over to work in the posh buildings on Napean Sea Road or to get to the bus stop right beside the steps. The other half was a green patch with some trees, grass and weeds, but it was closed, so no one could use it.”

The transformation of the patch came about on account of a competition titled ‘Mumbai Street Labs’ held almost four years ago by the research non-profit World Resources Institute. “Our entry was a plan on how to pedestrianise the whole road, creating a walkway that would extend throughout the road,” explained Shah. Shortlisted in the competition, Compartment S4 got an opportunity to exhibit its plans, which the BMC later heard about and decided to fund. With the usual lags and delays along the way, the civic body appointed a contractor a year ago.

The result is a space that feels like a cosy, secret hideout despite being on the side of the road, with the shade from the trees serving as a shield from the whoosh of cars passing by. The winding path to the top adds an element of fun, and is sure to have kids whizzing down and dogs being walked here. The ample sitting space and the platforms in between the steps—a nod to the steps in Mount Mary, Bandra—allow for discussions, yoga sessions, picnics and more.

“There is a bus stop right beside the steps, so we can already see it being used by those waiting as a rest stop before the bus arrives,” said Vedanti Agarwal Goyal, an architect and urban planner involved in the design. “But we would also like the neighbourhood’s residents to take ownership of the space, which is why we’re throwing it open with a few events to give them an idea of its potential.”

A natural extension of Napean Greens is the little strip of greenery, benches and a walkway adjacent to the new space. The patch is the buffer zone of the building Napean House and is maintained by the latter while keeping it open to the public.

The former assistant commissioner of the D ward, Prashant Gaikwad, who was involved in the inception of the project said, “The space is small, but the innovative design suited the topography and had the potential to transform it into a great public space.”

The space, which cost the BMC around ₹1.1 crore to develop according to Monik and ₹4 crore according to Gaikwad, is being maintained by it for now. “It is mulling over various possibilities and could in future offer the maintenance to the road’s ALM, Napean House or the Reserve Bank of India building on its other flank,” said Monik Shah, who was part of the designing and execution of the space. “All said and done, there is a great need for the BMC to invest in more such public spaces that add appeal to the area, offer a space for community gatherings and a rest spot for those waiting.”

