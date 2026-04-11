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Once again, MMRDA contractor flouts dust-control norms at Sewri–Worli connector site

Demolition of Laxmi Niwas, one of the two buildings being razed for the project, has led to a lot of dust in the area due to a lack of supervision by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) coupled with contractors who are not adhering to guidelines

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 05:42 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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Mumbai: Construction work on the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector at Elphinstone Road is once again violating dust mitigation norms. Demolition of Laxmi Niwas, one of the two buildings being razed for the project, has led to a lot of dust in the area due to a lack of supervision by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) coupled with contractors who are not adhering to guidelines.

Mumbai, India. April 10, 2026 - Dust pollution has been reported in the Prabhadevi Railway Station area because of the ongoing demolition of the 100-year-old Laxmi Niwas building. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) began this demolition after residents were rehabilitated, as the building is within the alignment of the new Sewree-Worli connector and the new Elphinstone bridge. Mumbai, India. April 10, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

This is not the first instance of violations at the site. During the demolition of the Elphinstone Road bridge, Hindustan Times had reported similar lapses in December 2025. For a few weeks, the contractors took corrective measures, however, the ground situation has returned to its earlier state.

As per guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), construction sites must implement measures such as protective netting and water-based dust suppression systems to prevent dust from spreading beyond the project site.

Although parts of Laxmi Niwas are covered by green sheets, the ongoing demolition of its upper floors remains exposed. This portion is neither covered by nets nor equipped with water-based fogging systems or fog cannons to suppress dust. This has led to dust spreading into the surrounding neighbourhood. The second building, Haji Noorani Chawl, has not yet been vacated.

 
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