One dead, three injured as drunk driver crashes into pedestrians

According to the police, while Dhadse died on the spot, the others have been admitted to the Bombay Hospital for treatment (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai A head clerk attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters died, while three other pedestrians were severely injured when a car ran over them opposite the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the offending vehicle was drunk and on a joyride after dropping off his employer.

The accident took place at 1.50pm, when the driver of the car, identified as Mukesh Pradeep Singh, was speeding and crashed his car into four pedestrians including head clerk Gautam Dhadse (36), Nitesh Kumar Mandal (43), the AGM of the Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Kumar Vishwas (35) assistant vice president at SBI Capital and Asif Ahmed Shaikh, a driver.

According to the police, while Dhadse died on the spot, the others have been admitted to the Bombay Hospital for treatment.

“We have arrested Singh for drunk driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said an officer.

The police officers said that Singh first hit Shaikh near gate number four of the World Trade Centre and while trying to flee, he hit the other three pedestrians at gate number six.

