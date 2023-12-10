One killed, 7 injured as bus hits trailer truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

One person was killed, and at least seven others were injured, after the bus of a private travel agency rammed into a truck trailer on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Borghat on Sunday, officials from the state highway police said.

The bus was headed towards Pune from Mumbai when around 1:40am on Sunday, the driver lost control and rammed it into the trailer, said police.

According to the information shared by the highway state police, the driver of the private bus (MH09 GJ 9630), identified as Sirish Rajaram Dhekale (43), lost control and rammed into the trailer truck in which the left side of the bus was destroyed completely killing the second (alternate) driver.

The deceased was identified as Raju Gavade (40), a resident of Sangali.

Immediately after the accident, emergency teams, including the state high police, Borghat police, Delta Force personnel, Devdoot team, and others were pressed into service.

Injured persons identified as Shailesh Shetke, Pradip Shivaji Chavan, Sudhir Bhagwat, Rahul Bhagwat, and Rohit Bhosale, were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and Senha Mehta, Jitesh Chaturvedi, were admitted to the Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Pune for further medical treatment, said police.

Traffic movement was disturbed after the accident for some time. But highway police cleared the accidental vehicles from the highway using hydra and cleared the traffic.