One killed, another injured in firing in Kandivali

Mumbai: A 26-year-old died and a 37-year-old was seriously injured when a man fired rounds from his pistol during a scuffle on New Link Road in Kandivali West, late in the night on Friday.

The police have registered a murder case against two unknown people. According to the police, the accused and the victim are residents of Irani Wadi in Kandivali West and the complainant, Dinkar Pal, works with a stock broking firm in Kandivali East.

“While Pal was returning from Mahalaxmi Temple, he got a call from Umesh Yadav that Naseer Shaikh who stays in their area was assaulted by Sonu Paswan and Suraj Gupta and the assailants were inquiring about the whereabouts of one Anil Yadav aka Motu, a friend of Shaikh,” said an officer from Kandivali police station.

Pal then met Shaikh and his family members and asked them to lodge a police complaint against Paswan and Gupta at the Kandivali police station. “While he was speaking and Shaikh was just about to leave, Paswan and Gupta came on a scooter towards them,” said a police officer.

Paswan got down from the bike and started following Pal who had started walking towards a nearby by beat chowki of Kandivali police. “Paswan started talking to Pal, who continued to walk towards the nearby police chowki to avoid any scuffle with Paswan, and also get some police protection. While Paswan was following Pal, Ankit Yadav and Avinash Dabholkar caught Paswan, Pal also later caught him and threw him to the ground.

“While he fell on the ground, the pistol fell from his pocket and everybody fled from the spot after seeing it. Paswan then started abusing them and firing at them. A bullet hit Ankit Yadav’s stomach and the other bullet hit the right shoulder of Dabholkar, a relative of Shaikh. The bullet splinters also hit two people walking on the road and they suffered minor injuries on their legs,” said the police officer.

Yadav, who works with Pal and was with him just because they had gone to Mahalaxmi temple, was declared dead on arrival at the Shatabdi Hospital while the condition of Dabholkar is critical, said the police.

Mumbai crime branch team of Unit XI has detained Paswan who had fled to Gujarat. The police said Yadav had nothing to do with the scuffle between Pal and Paswan, as both are residents of Irani Wadi. However, as he was just with Pal he got killed.