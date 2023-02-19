One more arrested in Prithvi Shaw case

Mumbai: The Oshiwara police have arrested the main accused in connection with the alleged manhandling of cricketer Prithvi Shaw and damaging his car, after he refused to pose for a selfie with some of the attackers. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday (February 15).

The fourth accused to be arrested in the case, Shobhit Thakur, 19, is said to be a close aide of social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to police custody till February 20. Thakur is a resident of Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri.

The Oshiwara police had on Friday arrested Sahil Singh and Rudra Solanki in the case.

“All of them were produced before the metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra and remanded to police custody till Monday. All the four will now be produced before the court on Monday,” said a police officer.

According to the Oshiwara police, the row started at the Sahara Star hotel in Santacruz around 1 am and ended at their doorstep at 4 am on Wednesday. Shaw and his friend and flat-mate Ashish Yadav had gone to the hotel to have dinner when some of the accused approached them.

“One of the accused took a selfie with Shaw, to which he agreed, but the man kept coming back for more pictures and misbehaved with Shaw when the cricketer refused to pose for more selfies. Subsequently, the hotel’s manager had him leave the premises. When we came out, the man was standing outside with a baseball bat. Shaw got into our car and the man hit the front windshield hard, shattering it,” Yadav said in his statement to the police.

They even followed the cricketer in a car and three motorcycles and a group of seven men and a woman allegedly attacked them again, breaking the rear windshield of the already damaged car, the police said. They even threatened to implicate them in a made-up case unless he paid up ₹ 50,000.

