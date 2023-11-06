One new AC rake today, 4 more soon

Mumbai: Diwali has come early for those commuting on Western Railway (WR), as in the next 2-3 months, five new air-conditioned (AC) trains will be added, which will make the total number of AC trains around 50-60 in the system.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 6, one AC rake will be added to the fleet, augmenting the total number of AC train services to 96 from the current 79 which is operational on the Churchgate-Virar route. WR officials said in view of the popularity and rising demand for AC locals, efforts are made do everything possible to ease the crowd.

“An old AC rake that was languishing for half a decade has been given a fitness certificate. This will be added to the fleet, and will be operational from November 6,” said a senior WR official.

“We will also get five new AC local rakes in the coming months; the first likely to join from next month. This will give us scope to further augment the AC local services by 50-60 in total”, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each AC local covers 10-15 services a day. These services will operate as AC local from Monday to Friday and will run as non-AC on Saturday and Sunday. Out of the additional 17 services being introduced, 9 services will run towards Churchgate and 8 services towards Virar.

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR, said, “There has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. Hence, for the benefit of passengers and to ease the crowd, 17 more AC services are being added. The total number of services shall remain at 1,394”.

There is a tremendous rush, especially during the peak hours when at times doors don’t close. Currently (between April to October this year) the WR catered to 2.24 lakh commuters on a daily average who use the AC locals. These numbers have jumped from 63,547 commuters on a daily average in the last financial year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In January this year, the WR sold 3.95 lakh journey tickets and 35,188 season passes. This went up to 5.98 lakh journey tickets and 42,509 season passes by October. Moreover, the WR has been facing complaints from commuters about door closure and constant demands to increase the number of AC locals.

Sources said that the ongoing 6th line will be a big boost as there will be more space to run local trains after the long-distance trains get segregated. This weekend, the WR took a 24-hour block at Bandra Terminus to connect the 6th line with the system. On November 6 inspection of the entire Khar-Goregaon section is expected.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON