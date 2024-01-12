Thane: A one-day-old baby girl was found in the toilet bowl of a women’s washroom in the Subhash Hill area of Ulhasnagar on Thursday morning. The residents rescued the newborn and rushed her to the Central Hospital for treatment, while the Vithalwadi police started an investigation into the matter. One-day old baby girl dumped in toilet bowl, rescued

The toilet is located at Amrapali Nagar, Subhash Hill area in Ulhasnagar Camp No 4. When a woman went to use the washroom, she discovered the newborn in the bowl covered with dirt. She ran out in panic and informed the residents of the area who then admitted her to the Central Hospital for treatment.

Sunil Jaiswal, a resident of Amrapali Nagar, said, “We don’t think it’s possible that someone from our locality has abandoned this baby. It was painful to see the girl in the filthy commode. The baby was not responding initially, therefore, we rushed her to the Central Hospital where they immediately took the baby for further treatment. We will help the police to find the culprits.”

Upon getting information about this incident, the dean of Central Hospital, Manohar Bansode, and paediatrician Dr Vasantrao More immediately started treating the newborn baby.

The baby girl weighs 2.13kg. When she was brought to the hospital, her umbilical cord was not tied and her body was completely cold. But after starting the treatment, the baby’s condition improved. Bansode said, “The baby is stable now, and has minor injuries. We have done her bloodwork and the reports are awaited. We have kept her in the ICU to keep her safe for now, and have also made arrangements for all essential things.”

When the Vithalwadi police station was informed about this incident, an officer said, “We will take a dog squad to find the woman who abandoned her child. We have registered the incidents under IPC sections and started an investigation.”

This incident has once again revived the memories of Tiger, a male baby who was rescued from a nullah in 2018. He was christened Tiger for his survival instincts. Now five years old, he was adopted by a family from Italy three months ago.