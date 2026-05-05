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One-fourth housing projects in Maharashtra run foul of RERA law

According to data from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), in the January-March period this year, 33,029 housing projects were in various stages of construction across the state. Of these, 8,212 housing projects failed to update the project status with the regulatory authority within the April 20 deadline

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
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Mumbai: One-fourth of the ongoing housing projects across Maharashtra have been served show cause notices for violating a key clause of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

One-fourth housing projects in Maharashtra run foul of RERA law

According to data from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), in the January-March period this year, 33,029 housing projects were in various stages of construction across the state. Of these, 8,212 housing projects failed to update the project status with the regulatory authority within the April 20 deadline, mentioning the number of registered flats and garages, details of funds received and spent and amendments, if any, to the project’s construction plan, officials said.

As per rules, it is mandatory for developers to upload the status of ongoing housing projects with MahaRERA on a quarterly and annual basis. In the January-March period, the highest number of defaulting projects, at 1,957, were in Pune district, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Konkan had 4,644 defaulting projects.

MahaRERA chairman Manoj Saunik said it is the right of homebuyers to have access to all information about their housing project from initiation till completion. To facilitate this, the housing authority closely monitors the real estate sector and requires developers to upload the latest status of their projects on the authority’s website.

“If any developer does not update the quarterly progress report despite repeated follow-ups, MahaRERA will not hesitate to cancel or keep such project’s registration in abeyance,” Saunik said.

 
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