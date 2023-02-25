Only 28.2% govt schools have internet connectivity in state

Mumbai: Access to the internet has gained importance as a teaching and learning tool, especially as seen during the Covid-19 pandemic when schools went online. However, a recent report by the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) has revealed that only 28.2% government schools in Maharashtra have internet connectivity.

Of the 10,22,000 government schools in India, 65,639 are in Maharashtra alone. However, only 18,540 of these schools have been provided with internet facilities.

Lack of internet connectivity and its resultant impact on education has been a long-standing issue for Maharashtra. The situation is particularly worrying because the state has a large number of government schools. Of the 10,22,000 government schools in India, 65,639 are in Maharashtra alone. However, only 18,540 of these schools have been provided with internet facilities.

In contrast, all government schools in Delhi have internet connectivity and Kerala, at 94.57%, is not far behind. The UDISE+ report was recently tabled in the Lok Sabha.

An officer from the state education department on conditions of anonymity said, “The central education ministry has advised all states to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and provide fiber-to-the-home internet connections to all government schools with computer equipment. The states have also been advised to pay internet charges through schemes like Samagra Shiksha funds.”

Mukund Kirdat, spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party and AAP Parents Union, recetnly said, “The lack of internet connectivity in government schools is hindering students’ education and denying them the opportunity to access learning resources available online. The Maharashtra government must take proactive steps to provide internet connectivity to all government schools in the state. It is only by doing so that students can receive quality education and compete in today’s digital world.”