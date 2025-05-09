Op Sindoor: Maharashtra CM asks state, district administrations to set up war rooms

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday chaired a security meeting and asked state and district level administrations to set up war rooms at local levels, including housing societies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (right) with deputy CM Eknath Shinde at the security review meeting in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo from X)

Fadnavis held the high-level meeting at his official bungalow ‘Varsha’ along with officials from the home department, police force, intelligence cell, senior administrative officials to take stock of the preparedness in the light of conflict between India and Pakistan. The CM has also asked the administration to hold a meeting with central agencies and officials from the armed forces in the next few days.

While directing district administrations to conduct mock drills in line with the Centre’s War Book, the police force has been ordered to conduct combing operations, be extra alert, step up patrolling and launch combing operations to foil any anti-national, terrorist activities.

The Cyber Cell of Maharashtra police has also been asked to conduct an audit as part of operational preparedness to keep potential cyberattacks on the vital installations at bay.

“The state administration has been asked to set up war rooms in every district and cyber police has been asked to keep track of social media to scan pro-Pakistan handles and act against them. The police have been asked to take strict action against people who spread misinformation,” the CMO statement read.

The government has also decided to set up a mechanism to disseminate authentic information related to the conflict.

Further, the police have been asked to rent fishing trawlers to ramp up patrolling in coastal areas, while the state administration has been directed to coordinate with hospitals and other agencies during blackouts.

The state government has also decided to release funds required to procure equipment for emergency situations.

The administration has also been asked to keep the tap of the unwarranted spread of the messages and videos related to the preparations of the armed forces. The police force has been asked to book people involved in such activities immediately.