MUMBAI: Open mic sessions at the Justice Corner at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) main gate have led to the students listing 11 issues they want the administration to tackle, to improve day-to-day life for students at the premier engineering institute.

Open mic sessions after IIT-B suicide lead to 11-point student charter

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The students, protesting at IIT Bombay’s main gate for the past 20 days, have been demanding justice for the second-year B Tech student who died by suicide on campus on September 18. The group, which does not officially represent all IIT-B students, has been demanding the arrest of a senior professor in the student suicide case and an independent inquiry into the student’s death.

However, since then, they have invited other students to speak up at their protest site and two faculty members have also participated in discussions, which have centred on broader campus and student issues.

Releasing a statement on Thursday, the protesting students demanded changes in campus messes. Referring to an RTI response obtained in 2023, they claimed fewer than 40% of students paying mess fees actually eat in the mess. Students allege serious health and hygiene issues with the food, unhygienic dining areas and lack of food suited to students with medical or dietary requirements. They now want an independent audit of mess food and hygiene.

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{{^usCountry}} Other mess-related concerns relate to the mess establishment charge paid by those who opt out of the mess, affordable food on campus and reopening of the night canteen at Hostel 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other mess-related concerns relate to the mess establishment charge paid by those who opt out of the mess, affordable food on campus and reopening of the night canteen at Hostel 10. {{/usCountry}}

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The second issue in their charter concerns use of the Credit Performance Index (CPI) as a condition for academic and student activities. Students said CPI requirements affect access to electives, clubs and student council positions. They have demanded a review of these restrictions.

They also point out that the campus lacks sufficient open spaces where students can engage with fellow students without having to meet outside campus under conditions that require them to spend money. They said the Justice Corner has, in fact, become an important place for students to meet and share ideas.

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Security is another major concern. Students question the use of private security personnel and frisking during examinations. They are demanding that the institute make public its policy on private security and CCTV use.

The students have also demanded affordable guest house rates so that they can host their parents and families on campus, when they visit.

Other demands include a public system to track hostel maintenance complaints, transparency in the use of hostel maintenance funds, better living conditions, and clear rules for disciplinary action by the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC), with proportionate punishment and a right to appeal.

The students have also demanded greater student participation in decisions affecting campus life and a point-by-point response from the administration to all 11 concerns.

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Underlining that these issues are linked to their wider demand for accountability following the death on campus, students said they will continue their protest at the main gate till their demands are addressed.