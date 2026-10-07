IIT Bombay may put one-semester suspension rule for exam malpractice on hold after student's death

IIT Bombay may put on hold its current rule of imposing a one-semester academic suspension on students found using unfair means in examinations, with the issue likely to come up for discussion at a special emergency Senate meeting on Wednesday. According to the current rules introduced in 2026, students found to have used unfair means during examinations may receive an FR2 grade and a one-semester suspension. (Praful Gangurde/ HT photo)

The move comes after a committee, appointed by the institute following the September 18 death of a student, reviewed the existing procedure for dealing with examination malpractice and suggested changes.

According to the current rules introduced in 2026, students found to have used unfair means during examinations may receive an FR2 grade and a one-semester suspension. The rules cover the use or possession of unauthorised material and electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches. Repeat cases can also attract suspension.

Review to bring back the 2015 policy? The proposed review could bring back some elements of the institute's earlier 2015 approach, under which suspension was not automatically imposed in every case of copying. The 2015 rules provided for suspension mainly in serious cases such as mass copying, repeat violations and impersonation. The punishment was to be determined by the nature and seriousness of the offence.

The 2015 procedure also laid down a process for dealing with students accused of malpractice. If an invigilator detected unfair means, the material found with the student was to be confiscated, and the student was allowed to continue the examination with a fresh answer book. A report was then prepared and sent to the head of the department.

The case was subsequently examined by the Departmental Academic Disciplinary Action Committee. The committee was responsible for reviewing the evidence and determining whether malpractice had actually occurred. The rules also provided that when the evidence was not clear, the benefit of the doubt should be given to the student.

Suggestions for change after the September 18 incident The committee appointed after the September 18 incident has suggested a more defined process for handling such cases. Under the proposed mechanism, the student's mentor, head of department and other officials could be involved before a final disciplinary decision is taken.

The committee has also suggested reviewing the suspension provision and whether the punishment should be reduced or changed depending on the nature of the offence.

The review comes after IIT Bombay introduced stricter examination rules in 2026. The proposed changes could prompt a discussion about whether punishment should be proportionate to the offence and whether students should have an opportunity to explain their side before a major academic penalty is imposed.

The emergency Senate meeting is expected to consider the committee's recommendations and decide whether the existing rules should continue or be modified.