Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai today, tomorrow

Mumbai: The city is likely to experience heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the two days. Mumbai, India - May 22, 2025: People going through the rain at tardev in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are among the districts in Maharashtra under an orange alert—signifying the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds—on May 23 and May 24. Meanwhile, Raigad will be under a red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, on Friday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert—light to moderate rainfall—in Mumbai for Sunday, with heavy rains expected only at isolated places. In the week ending May 21, Mumbai and its suburbs logged above-normal rainfall, according to the IMD.

The cause of this pre-monsoon rain, according to the IMD, is the formation of a low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of south Konkan and Goa. It is likely to move northwards and intensify further into a depression around Friday evening.

Meanwhile, parts of south Mumbai experienced a downpour on Thursday evening, giving some respite to citizens from the summer heat.

On Thursday, the IMD’s Santacruz weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.5 degrees Celsius. The Colaba station recorded a maximum daytime temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum nighttime temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius.

For the next two days, the mercury levels are expected to drop as gusty winds and cloudy skies will bring relief.

With inputs from PTI