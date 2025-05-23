Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai today, tomorrow

ByShreya Jachak
May 23, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are among the districts in Maharashtra under an orange alert—signifying the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds

Mumbai: The city is likely to experience heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the two days.

Mumbai, India - May 22, 2025: People going through the rain at tardev in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - May 22, 2025: People going through the rain at tardev in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are among the districts in Maharashtra under an orange alert—signifying the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds—on May 23 and May 24. Meanwhile, Raigad will be under a red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, on Friday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert—light to moderate rainfall—in Mumbai for Sunday, with heavy rains expected only at isolated places. In the week ending May 21, Mumbai and its suburbs logged above-normal rainfall, according to the IMD.

The cause of this pre-monsoon rain, according to the IMD, is the formation of a low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of south Konkan and Goa. It is likely to move northwards and intensify further into a depression around Friday evening.

Meanwhile, parts of south Mumbai experienced a downpour on Thursday evening, giving some respite to citizens from the summer heat.

On Thursday, the IMD’s Santacruz weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.5 degrees Celsius. The Colaba station recorded a maximum daytime temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum nighttime temperature was 24.4 degrees Celsius.

For the next two days, the mercury levels are expected to drop as gusty winds and cloudy skies will bring relief.

With inputs from PTI

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Orange alert for heavy rain in Mumbai today, tomorrow
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On