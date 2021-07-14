Orange alert for Mumbai, IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 5 Maharashtra districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and the neighbouring district of Thane, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.

The met department said a red alert indicates that extremely heavy rainfall more than 204.4 mm precipitation in 24 hours is likely at isolated places in ghat areas.

“Westerly winds have been able to resume, bringing clouds that were depositing rain off shore into the city. Doppler radar images show intense rain bands over MMR, so chances of heavy rain cannot be ruled out till Thursday at least. The intensity of showers is expected to reduce considerably Friday onward,” a spokesperson with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said.

It further said that the intensity of rains is expected to reduce from Thursday onwards, adding that the rest of the state is expected to receive heavy rains at isolated places and also light to moderate showers.

An IMD report said that earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai received 51.5 mm rainfall, while suburban areas recorded 54.6 mm rainfall. Coastal Raigad and Ratnagiri districts received 135.5 mm and 137.7 mm rainfall, respectively, between Monday and Tuesday, it added.