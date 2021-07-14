Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Orange alert for Mumbai, IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 5 Maharashtra districts
mumbai news

Orange alert for Mumbai, IMD predicts heavy rainfall for 5 Maharashtra districts

The met department said a red alert indicates that extremely heavy rainfall more than 204.4 mm precipitation in 24 hours is likely at isolated places in ghat areas.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 07:20 AM IST
An IMD report said that earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai received 51.5 mm rainfall, while suburban areas recorded 54.6 mm rainfall.(HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and the neighbouring district of Thane, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.

The met department said a red alert indicates that extremely heavy rainfall more than 204.4 mm precipitation in 24 hours is likely at isolated places in ghat areas.

“Westerly winds have been able to resume, bringing clouds that were depositing rain off shore into the city. Doppler radar images show intense rain bands over MMR, so chances of heavy rain cannot be ruled out till Thursday at least. The intensity of showers is expected to reduce considerably Friday onward,” a spokesperson with IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai said.

It further said that the intensity of rains is expected to reduce from Thursday onwards, adding that the rest of the state is expected to receive heavy rains at isolated places and also light to moderate showers.

An IMD report said that earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai received 51.5 mm rainfall, while suburban areas recorded 54.6 mm rainfall. Coastal Raigad and Ratnagiri districts received 135.5 mm and 137.7 mm rainfall, respectively, between Monday and Tuesday, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd forecast mumbai rain
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP