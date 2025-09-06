Orange alert issued for the weekend

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the regions of Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri till Sunday and till 8:30 am on Saturday for Mumbai, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall. (HT Photo)

“The ongoing rain activity is due to a low-pressure system that has developed in the Bay of Bengal, leading to an interaction between dry and moist winds, causing heavy rainfall over the city,” said an IMD official.

On Friday, IMD station at Colaba recorded 12.4 mm of rainfall at Colaba station, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 7.1 mm of rain between 8 am to 5:30 pm.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s automatic weather stations, eastern suburbs recorded 24.86 mm of rainfall, 9 mm in the island city, and 7.15 mm in its western suburbs.

The weather bureau also forecasted that the intensity of the rainfall is expected to gradually subside from Sunday onwards.