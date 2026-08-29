Mumbai: The kitchen at Otters Club reopened on Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave it clearance to resume operations, days after it was shut following an inspection that found food safety violations. The club said it addressed the issues raised by the department before seeking permission to reopen.

Otters Club kitchen reopens after FDA clearance, MU canteen license suspended

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The FDA had stopped operations at the kitchen on August 18. Otters Club CEO Ashok Motwani told HT that the club complied with the violations pointed out by inspectors and appealed to the department for relaxation.

The action was part of a wider inspection drive by the FDA. In July, the department inspected 3,100 eateries and suspended the food licences of 165 establishments. It also issued improvement notices to 750 establishments, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.

The department later revoked the suspensions of 70 restaurants following compliances and appeals, Mundhe said.

Meanwhile, the food licence of the canteen at the Garware Institute of Career Education and Development on Mumbai University’s Kalina campus was suspended after inspectors found several violations.

The canteen, run by Akshay Caterers, had an active infestation of cockroaches and other insects in the kitchen and food-storage areas, according to the FDA.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Inspectors found cooking oil being reused repeatedly, making it dark and excessively oxidised. Cooked rice was also found stored in the open without adequate covering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspectors found cooking oil being reused repeatedly, making it dark and excessively oxidised. Cooked rice was also found stored in the open without adequate covering. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The utensils, knives and other cooking equipment were found to be heavily soiled, with grease, dust and organic residue accumulated on them. The canteen also did not have separate chopping boards and equipment for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

The FDA further reported excessive use of artificial colours and Ajinomoto, or monosodium glutamate (MSG).

Similar violations were found at outlets operated by Craftpac Hospitality Pvt Ltd at Jio World Drive in BKC, Marian Hotel and Restaurant in Dadar West and Bhagwati Stores at Radhika Residency in Tilak Nagar, Chembur. Their licences were also suspended.