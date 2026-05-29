MUMBAI: Three days after communal tensions flared at the Poonam Estate Cluster-1 housing society in Mira Road over sacrificial goats being kept in a temporary shed within the compound ahead of Bakri Eid, the 72 Muslim families in the society celebrated the festival peacefully in their homes on Thursday, amid heavy police bandobast at the gate.

‘Outsiders created tension’: Mira Road society celebrates Bakri Eid peacefully

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Residents told HT that members of the society, which has 300 families from different communities, had always lived in harmony and celebrated all religious festivals together for years. They blamed outsiders for the clashes that erupted on May 25 and May 26.

“We were solving the problem in-house, but a few outsiders intervened and, instead of helping with a solution, they fanned the tensions,” said Imran Ali Charania, a resident.

The controversy erupted late on May 25, when some residents of the society objected to keeping goats in the compound, citing hygiene concerns. Activists from right-wing organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal soon joined the protesting residents, after which a violent scuffle broke out.

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{{^usCountry}} On May 27, the Kashimira police registered three separate cases relating to hooliganism, raising religious slogans, and an attempt to introduce pigs into the housing society as a counter-protest to those who had brought the goats. Police also arrested a young man who attacked a Bajrang Dal activist during a scuffle that broke out during the protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 27, the Kashimira police registered three separate cases relating to hooliganism, raising religious slogans, and an attempt to introduce pigs into the housing society as a counter-protest to those who had brought the goats. Police also arrested a young man who attacked a Bajrang Dal activist during a scuffle that broke out during the protests. {{/usCountry}}

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Although he was upset about the violence, Charania, a trader, said he celebrated Eid al-Adha with his family on Thursday. “We always celebrate Eid with family and distribute the goat meat to friends and neighbours,” he added.

“We were accused of selling the goats to outsiders, but all these accusations are not true,” said Ismail Mohammed, another resident. “The families in the society want and have always worked towards harmony. Even today, I received messages from my Hindu friends wishing me on Eid.”

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Residents also claimed that the practice of keeping sacrificial goats in a temporary shed ahead of Bakri Eid had been followed for years. Of the 300 families in the society, about 80 are Muslim, and at least 60 keep their goats in the shed, they said.

“Every year, the society holds an annual general meeting, after which a shed is erected at the back of the compound, where drainage facilities are provided. Tokens are then distributed to families for ₹600 each to keep their goats in the shed,” said Charania.

“We make sure that the shed is cleaned three times a day and do not allow anyone to do the qurbani (sacrifice) in the society premises,” added Mohammed Irfan, a member of the society committee. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) demolished the shed on May 26, saying it was unauthorised.

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“What happened was unfortunate,” said Yusuf Khan, another resident, who is a businessman. “However, today, there is peace, and we have celebrated Eid without any disturbance.”

Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police commissioner Niket Kaushik said that adequate police bandobast had been provided in the area and throughout the region. “Around 60 police personnel are posted in and around the Poonam Cluster 1 Society and are making sure no law and order situation arises,” said Rajendra Kamble, senior police inspector at the Kashimira police station.