Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Over 1.3K trees to be affected for various infra projects in Mumbai
mumbai news

Over 1.3K trees to be affected for various infra projects in Mumbai

According to BMC’s proposals, in all 1,342 trees will be impacted, of which, 770 trees will be cut, 573 will face transplant for projects like metro rail projects, construction of a bridge at the western line and redevelopment project in Worli
The proposals to hack the rest of the trees will be discussed at the next Tree Authority meeting in November. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:14 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to cut and transplant over 1,300 trees in the city for various infrastructure projects like metro, road projects, railway projects etc.

According to the proposals, in all 1,342 trees will be impacted, of which, 770 trees will be cut, 573 will face transplant for projects like metro rail projects, construction of a bridge at the western line and redevelopment project in Worli. Of this, a proposal to cut 485 trees and transplant 179 trees were passed on Tuesday and the remaining will be taken on the agenda next month.

Officials said that the highest 522 trees to be cut and transplanted are for Metro 4 (Wadala to Thane), Metro 3 and Metro 2B line, 307 for railway projects like construction of a bridge between Ram Mandir to Jogeshwari, construction of coaching line at Kurla terminus.

The proposals to hack the rest of the trees will be discussed at the next Tree Authority meeting in November. Further, three proposals for hacking more than 200 trees were not passed on Tuesday and will be sent to the state government.

This as on July 6, state government amended Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation & Protection of Trees Act, 1975, under which, trees that are more than 50-years old will be given heritage status and chopping off more than 200 trees will require permission from the state-level committee.

RELATED STORIES

However, corporators from Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have alleged that the Tree Authority meeting is conducted in a hurry. Amin Kutti, Congress corporator said, “Everything happened very quickly, and we did not understand what proposals were passed and which were held.”

Abhijit Samant, a BJP corporator said, “We do not know how many proposals were passed and how many are held back. We should know about this as a member of Tree Authority, but the meeting got over very quickly.”

Harish Bhardinge another BJP corporator said, “The meeting was of 1 pm and I logged in at 1.05 when the meeting was over. This is not how it should be.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cinema halls in Maharashtra to resume from October 22 at 50% capacity

Maharashtra approves 10-year action plan for safety, conservation of wildlife

Coal shortage costs 340 crore for Maharashtra power companies

New TB drug trial starts in Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP