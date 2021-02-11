Over 100,000 people from Mumbai got Covid-19 vaccine shots

After vaccinating 5,707 beneficiaries on the 20th day of the vaccination drive, Mumbai crossed the milestone of 100,000 beneficiaries on Thursday. A total of 1,01,364 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Mumbai since January 16, when the vaccination drive began. Of these, 85,034 are healthcare workers (HCWs) and 16,330 are frontline workers (FLWs). On Thursday, the turnout was 61%, but the average turnout over the past 20 days is over 70%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on February 4, during which FLWs are being vaccinated. By February 15, the civic body will start administering the second dose of the vaccine to HCWs who were part of the first phase.

Out of 9,375 beneficiaries expected in Mumbai on Thursday, 3,825 were HCWs and 5,550 were FLWs. The final turnout was 61% with 1,989 HCWs (52%) and 3,718 FLWs (67%) turning up for their shots. Of these, 11 beneficiaries reported minor adverse event following immunization (AEFI) in the form of giddiness. They were kept under observation for 30 minutes before being discharged. A total of 121 beneficiaries have reported minor AEFI so far in the drive.

On Wednesday, Mumbai saw an overall turnout of 69%; on Tuesday it was 68%; and on Monday, it was 83%. The highest turnout so far was reported on February 1 (93.41%), when BMC vaccinated 7,707 of the expected 9,250 HCWs.

There are currently 23 active vaccination centres in the city, operated by 125 teams. Of these, 51 teams administer vaccine shots to HCWs and 74 teams administer vaccine shots to FLWs. The number of vaccination centres in the city has almost doubled in the past 10 days. Mumbai had 12 active vaccination centres on January 30, which increased to 18 on February 4 when BMC started the second phase of the drive. The number further increased to 20 on February 5; 21 on February 6; 22 on February 9; and 23 on February 10.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department, said, “Initially, the speed of the drive was low and now it is picking up, and we will be able to complete the drive in the targeted time. BMC noticed that whenever senior doctors have not participated in the drive and taken vaccine shots, the turnout is low. Where senior doctors have also taken the vaccine, other HCWs are more confident and the turnout is high.”

BMC has been facing problems with the Co-WIN app failing to contact all registered beneficiaries of their vaccination appointments. Kakani said, “As we could not communicate to everyone through the app, we are also using the ward war rooms to communicate to people that their turn to take the shots has come. To increase the turnout, we are thinking private hospitals to vaccinate their own staff, not for general public.”