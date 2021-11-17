Over 14,000 housing societies get fully-vaccinated tag

More than 14,000 housing societies in the city are now fully vaccinated, according to the data available with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This essentially means more than half of the housing societies in the city are fully vaccinated. BMC puts the approximate number of such societies in Mumbai at 25,000, although, many are yet to be registered.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC, said, “In the city, 14,207 housing societies were given the fully vaccinated tag till November 15.”

The civic body will paste the tag with a QR code outside the societies with fully inoculated adult population. This will also help civic officials map areas with individuals partially vaccinated. On the basis of this data, the BMC will set up mobile vaccination centres in clusters to cover 15-20 societies.

The exercise was launched in the first week of October. The BMC had issued request letters to housing societies, asking them details of the vaccination status of the eligible population, including daily visitors such as maids, gardeners, milkmen etc. By October end, around 10,000 housing societies got the fully-vaccinated status.

