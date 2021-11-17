Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Over 14,000 housing societies get fully-vaccinated tag
mumbai news

Over 14,000 housing societies get fully-vaccinated tag

More than 14,000 housing societies Mumbai are now fully vaccinated, according to the data available with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
More than 14,000 housing societies in Mumbai are now fully vaccinated. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 11:31 PM IST
ByMehul R Thakkar

More than 14,000 housing societies in the city are now fully vaccinated, according to the data available with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This essentially means more than half of the housing societies in the city are fully vaccinated. BMC puts the approximate number of such societies in Mumbai at 25,000, although, many are yet to be registered.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner of the BMC, said, “In the city, 14,207 housing societies were given the fully vaccinated tag till November 15.”

The civic body will paste the tag with a QR code outside the societies with fully inoculated adult population. This will also help civic officials map areas with individuals partially vaccinated. On the basis of this data, the BMC will set up mobile vaccination centres in clusters to cover 15-20 societies.

The exercise was launched in the first week of October. The BMC had issued request letters to housing societies, asking them details of the vaccination status of the eligible population, including daily visitors such as maids, gardeners, milkmen etc. By October end, around 10,000 housing societies got the fully-vaccinated status.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP