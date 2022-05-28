Over 70% land acquired for bullet train project in state

MUMBAI About 71.25% of land acquisition for the high-speed train corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, has been completed, as per National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). However, there has been no land acquisition in Mumbai yet.

While 46.71 per cent of the land was acquired in Maharashtra till January, the NHSRCL acquired over 70 per cent of land in the state by May, majority of the acquisition being in Thane district.

Of the 141.26 hectares of land required, 110.49 has been acquired in Thane district. In Palghar district, of the 287.74 hectares of land, 198.6 hectares have been acquired.

However, no land has been acquired yet in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, which is supposed to be the underground terminal of the project.

About 433.82 hectares of land is required for the construction of the project in Maharashtra, of which 309.09 hectares has been acquired.

“We are having regular meetings with the state government on the land acquisition in the Mumbai area. We have been assured that land will be provided soon,” said an NHSRCL official. A structure of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is to be shifted to alternate land at BKC. The land has been offered by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).