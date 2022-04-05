Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

Over half of IIT-B graduating batch preferred physical classes: Survey

According to the senior survey report released this week by the institute’s in-house magazine Insight, only 26.7% students said they attended 80-100% online classes
The survey, which includes responses from 268 students from the 2021 graduating batch, sheds light on the time these students spent on campus, their future plans as well as their personal life, to name a few (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 08:29 PM IST
ByShreya Bhandary

Mumbai A majority of students of the 2021 graduating batch of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay either lost interest in online classes or rarely joined class discussions. Only a handful found learning in a virtual classroom similar to physical classes.

According to the senior survey report released this week by the institute’s in-house magazine Insight, only 26.7% students said they attended 80-100% online classes, whereas the rest bunked lectures often. Over 50% of students also highlighted that going to class physically was important.

The survey, which includes responses from 268 students from the 2021 graduating batch, sheds light on the time these students spent on campus, their future plans as well as their personal life, to name a few.

In terms of online placements, just about 39% felt it was better to appear for interviews from the comfort of their homes. However, over 60% said that they prefer placements on campus as it is better to be around classmates and friends and also because the ambience on campus pushes students to do their best.

As per the survey, 43.7% students were disappointed with the institute. “IITs are known for their academic prowess, so it is natural for students to have high expectations. That over 40% students found it disappointing raises a few questions,” said a student, on condition of anonymity.

These students are all headed to core jobs after graduation in India. “Bengaluru is the current destination for most of the graduates. Other metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad are also the most common destinations. Some students have preferred to head back to their hometowns, while a good fraction of the graduates is looking forward to international travel for higher studies and jobs despite the pandemic, which is a good sign for the future,” said a member of Insight.

56% students from the recently graduated batch faced peer pressure to study, while 67% students felt peer pressure to pull all-nighters on campus. While 22% of students needed counselling while pursuing their graduation consulted psychiatrists, another 22% said they knew they needed help but never sought the same.

