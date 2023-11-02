Overhead equipment breakage disrupts train services for nearly 12 hrs on Dahanu–Surat route

PALGHAR: Train services on the Dahanu–Surat route of the Western Railway came to a standstill for nearly 12 hours after Goa Sampark Kranti Express hit the overhead equipment (OHE) resulting in the collapse of more than 500-metre-long cables on the tracks between Dahanu and Vangaon station.

The incident, which occurred at 11pm on Tuesday, led to substantial delays and inconveniences for commuters travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Around twelve Mail/ Express trains were delayed in the UP direction in the morning. Additionally, seven main-line passenger trains and 12 Dahanu local trains were cancelled.

Train services up to Dahanu were already getting delayed due to the work for the fifth and sixth railway lines at Khar and Goregaon from October 27.

“There was an OHE breakdown at Dahanu Road station around 11pm on October 31. The up line was cleared for trains around 12.14am and the train services on the down line were restored around 10.25am on Wednesday, with speed restriction of 60kmph,” said a Western Railway spokesperson. He added that there was no effect of this on suburban trains between Churchgate and Virar.

The breaking of the overhead wire, however, affected several long-distance trains as well as local trains between Dahanu and Virar. All the long-distance trains had queued up on both the down and up lines. The two up-direction suburban services departed from Dahanu late and all other suburban trains till afternoon were cancelled. All long-distance trains were running late and the movement of trains in the up direction started after 6am.

Several daily commuters to Mumbai and working in the industrial areas in Boisar, Palghar, Dahanu, Bhilad and Vapi were affected due to the disrupted rail services. The commuters complained about the lack of proper announcements about arrival and temporary halts of the trains. “The high-reach pantograph may have been entangled with the OHE and many spans of wire were broken is said to be the reason for this incident,” said a railway officer.

