Overspeeding and bad driving led to derailment of Dadar-Puducherry Express

Mumbai, India - April 16, 2022: Railway engineers move a derailed coach from the railway tracks after three coaches of 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed last night, at Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByAroosa Ahmed

MUMBAI: Overspeeding and bad driving technique by the loco pilot Suresh Prasad has been identified as the prime reason for the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailment on April 15.

The Central Railway has revealed in a Right To Information (RTI), that sudden braking and overspeeding along with bad driving techniques are the findings of the inquiry launched by the zonal railway.

On April 15, at about 9.45 pm, three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near the Matunga railway station. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

As per the Central Railway officials, loco pilot Suresh Prasad and assistant loco pilot Chetaram Meena of CSMT-Gadag Express were immediately put away from duty after the incident and during the process of investigation.

The Gadgad Express hit the Dadar-Puducherry Express, which had also left around the same time. As the trains hadn’t picked up speed, the damage was minimal.

“The loco pilot of Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) - Gadag Express left Dadar terminus and passed without obeying the aspect of the signal and continued his journey thereafter. His locomotive collided with Dadar Central - Puducherry Express and the coaches derailed,” states the RTI reply, given by senior divisional safety officer Robin Kalia.

Further, the Central Railway has nominated locomotive inspectors to undertake counselling of loco pilots and assistant loco pilots after the incident.

“Ensure proper repeating of signal aspect by the loco pilot with the number of signals in automatic signalling territory,” reveals the RTI.

Owing to the derailment, local train services were briefly suspended between CSMT and Dadar railway stations. As overhead wires were shut down owing to the derailment local trains on Central Railway were operating with delays.

Train services were disrupted and were made completely operational on the fast railway lines the next day on April 16.

