Padmini’s princely peck: Actress recalls royal kiss

On the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth, on September 10, Prince Charles was formally proclaimed King and took on the title of King Charles III. One of the King’s early visits to India was in 1980, when as Prince Charles he visited Rajkamal Studios in Mumbai.

Actress Padmini Kolhapure, who was shooting Ahista Ahista there at the time, garlanded Prince Charles and kissed him on the cheek. Speaking on the phone from USA, where she went to receive the Angel Award at the City of Angels Women’s Film Festival 2022, Kolhapure recalls that incident from 30 years ago. “When we heard he was coming to the studio, we were eagerly awaiting his visit. Bollywood was obviously popular even back then too.”

A large number of national and international photographers were capturing the traditional welcome aarti conducted by Kolhapure’s co-star, actress Shashikala, followed by the now legendary kiss. “I just gave him a peck on the cheek. I didn’t expect it to create such a stir and make it to the front page of newspapers all over the world.”

While Kolhapure cannot remember exactly what his reaction was, she says the video clips suggest that it was clearly something amusing. “I can’t remember what he said but it made me laugh. What I do remember is that his approach and demeanour were very informal and friendly. He had his entourage, but his security details kept a respectful distance, as they do even now. Maybe it was that vibe that gave me the courage to greet him the way I did.”

The impact of that kiss was far-reaching. Her lawyer uncle had to step in and respond to notices that claimed the then teenager’s action was going against Indian culture. That news followed her around for a while, including when Prince Charles was set to marry Lady Diana in 1981. “I got calls from people asking me if I was invited to the wedding,” she shares. Many years later, while on a visit to the United Kingdom, an immigration officer got quite a surprise. “He saw my passport said ‘actress’ and he asked me if I was the one who kissed Prince Charles. When I said yes, his jaw dropped.”

The award-winning actress, who was recently seen in web series Dil Bekaraar, is amazed that a casual incident that occurred 30 years ago is back in the headlines. “I am the immediate connection to King Charles in India. I have been getting funny messages like you kissed Prince Charles then, how about kissing a King now. I don’t know what impact this peck has left on people’s minds, but each time a celebrity kisses someone, my meeting with the erstwhile prince is brought up.”

Ask her about her reaction to his accession to the throne and Kolhapure says, “When you meet someone, a connection is made. Had I not met him, it would have just been a wow moment, but having met him, it does feel nice that Prince Charles is now King Charles III.”

