Palghar admin returns 23-coach Covid train

Western Railway (WR) on Sunday afternoon took back the 23-coach Covid train, which was stationed at platform 3 of Palghar station, to Valsad as only four patients got treated there and the local administration found it a costly affair.

The Covid train, which can accommodate 2,000 patients, arrived at Palghar on May 1 in view of the paucity of hospital beds in Palghar. However, only five coaches were used with four patients admitted and later discharged from there.

Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal wrote to WR on May 12, mentioning that Covid case load was low in Palghar and there was 50% vacancy in hospital beds at the Covid care centres in the district, hence there was no need of the Covid train.

“Hence we took the train and it is currently stationed at Valsad,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, adding, “If needed by the administration, we will send the train back to Palghar.”

As on Monday, 107,460 Covid cases and 1,993 deaths were reported in Palghar.