Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Palghar admin returns 23-coach Covid train
mumbai news

Palghar admin returns 23-coach Covid train

Western Railway (WR) on Sunday afternoon took back the 23-coach Covid train, which was stationed at platform 3 of Palghar station, to Valsad as only four patients got treated there and the local administration found it a costly affair
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 12:51 AM IST
HT Image

Western Railway (WR) on Sunday afternoon took back the 23-coach Covid train, which was stationed at platform 3 of Palghar station, to Valsad as only four patients got treated there and the local administration found it a costly affair.

The Covid train, which can accommodate 2,000 patients, arrived at Palghar on May 1 in view of the paucity of hospital beds in Palghar. However, only five coaches were used with four patients admitted and later discharged from there.

Palghar district collector Dr Manik Gursal wrote to WR on May 12, mentioning that Covid case load was low in Palghar and there was 50% vacancy in hospital beds at the Covid care centres in the district, hence there was no need of the Covid train.

“Hence we took the train and it is currently stationed at Valsad,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, adding, “If needed by the administration, we will send the train back to Palghar.”

As on Monday, 107,460 Covid cases and 1,993 deaths were reported in Palghar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP