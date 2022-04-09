Palghar cop walks 5 km to recover passenger’s lost phone

Mumbai Ramdhan Meena (36), a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable posted at Saphale railhead, has made it to the news for walking nearly 5 km in the dead of the night to find a passenger’s IPhone.

Meena walked on the tracks between Saphale and Vaitarna stations to find Mohammed Siraj Qureishi, a Kurla resident’s phone on April 7. The ₹75,000 phone had fallen from the window of UP-Dehradun Express. It was kept in charge when some kids, who were playing in the coach, accidentally pushed the phone out from the window.

When the phone fell, Qureishi was shocked and immediately got down at the next station at Virar. Then they walked 15 km from Virar and reached Saphale station.

Exhausted, the duo sat on a bench when Meena, who was on night patrol, enquired them about their presence. The cop continued to walk for a while and finally found the phone. However, Meena took the phone with him to the Saphale station and after verifying its owner, the phone was handed over to Qureishi.

Qureishi, a scrap dealer by profession, said that the phone was purchased through a bank loan and he was still paying ₹5,000 EMI.

Meena joined the RPF in 2015 and was formerly working as a gangman in the WR in 2012. He appeared for the RPF exams for constable post and was recruited. Meanwhile, the DG, RPF will be issuing a certificate of appreciation and a cash award to Meena for his exemplary work.