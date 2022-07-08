Palghar Sena MP writes to Uddhav to support Murmu in Presidential poll

Mumbai: Keeping political differences aside, Palghar Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit has urged the former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to support BJP-backed Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential elections, to be held this month.

In his letter addressed to Thackeray on July 6, Gavit stated that he belongs to the Adivasi community, and it will be a proud moment for all, if Sena shows its support to Murmu, who, if elected, will be the first Adivasi woman to be the President of India.

However, Gavit has left the decision to Thackeray to support Murmu instead of Yeshwant Sinha, the nominee of the opposition.

Gavit also cited examples of the late Balasaheb Thackeray, who had unconditionally supported the then UPA candidate Pratibha Patil, who was from Maharashtra, and the first Marathi-speaking woman for the President’s position. Balasaheb also backed Pranab Mukherjee for the post, so similarly, Uddhav should also support Murmu.

Rahul Shewale, Sena MP from Mumbai had already written to Uddhav to support Draupadi Murmu for the Presidential election, and now Gavit is the second Sena MP to voice support for her candidature.

