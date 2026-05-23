Panic buying leads to increase in petrol-diesel sale by 20% in Maharashtra, CM orders curbs to prevent hoarding

MUMBAI: Assuring citizens that Maharashtra has adequate fuel stocks and there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday urged people not to indulge in panic buying and hoarding, even as several districts witnessed long queues, clashes and protests over fuel availability.

Thane, India - May -19 2026: Diesel prices have been increased for the second time by around 86 to 94 paise per litre. Meanwhile, diesel supply has been stopped at some petrol pumps in Thane, leading to unavailability of diesel at those stations at Petrol pump kapurbawadi thane ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, May -19, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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According to the state government, Maharashtra recorded nearly a 20% rise in petrol and diesel sales between May 1 and May 20 due to panic buying triggered by rumours of possible supply disruptions amid the West Asia crisis. On May 19 alone, diesel sales surged by 42% and petrol sales by 21% compared to average daily sales, putting pressure on supply chains in parts of Marathwada and western Vidarbha.

“Over the past few days, people in many places have been purchasing fuel beyond their normal requirement. There is absolutely no fuel shortage in Maharashtra. Citizens should avoid purchasing and storing excess fuel out of fear,” Bhujbal said.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted that the situation had become tense in some areas and said district administrations had been directed to curb hoarding and ensure smooth distribution of fuel.

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{{^usCountry}} “There were some incidents of tension over fuel. But we have an adequate stock of fuel. Farmers need diesel for agricultural work and so we have ordered the district administration to plan accordingly. At the same time, the administration has been asked to curb hoarding,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were some incidents of tension over fuel. But we have an adequate stock of fuel. Farmers need diesel for agricultural work and so we have ordered the district administration to plan accordingly. At the same time, the administration has been asked to curb hoarding,” Fadnavis said. {{/usCountry}}

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Over the past week, reports of fuel shortages triggered angry protests and clashes in several districts, with farmers waiting for hours, and in some cases overnight, with tractors and canisters outside petrol pumps to procure diesel for agricultural machinery ahead of the kharif season.

The situation was reported from districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv and Hingoli in Marathwada, besides Akola, Washim and Buldhana in western Vidarbha and Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. Viral social media posts showing petrol pumps displaying “No Fuel” boards further intensified panic among residents.

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Data released by the Food and Civil Supplies Department showed that Akola recorded a 111% jump in diesel sales and a 28% rise in petrol sales on May 19 compared to average daily consumption. Washim witnessed a 109% increase in diesel sales and a 42% rise in petrol sales, while Jalgaon saw diesel sales rise by 72% and petrol sales by 40%.

Similarly, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar registered a 49% increase in diesel sales and a 27% rise in petrol sales. Other districts including Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Dharashiv and Buldhana also witnessed sharp spikes in fuel consumption ranging from 13% to 63%.

To prevent hoarding while ensuring fuel reaches genuine farmers, the Parbhani district administration has started supplying up to 100 litres of diesel only after farmers produce identity proof and 7/12 land ownership documents.

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Meanwhile, opposition parties targeted the government over the issue and staged protests in parts of the state. Shiv Sena (UBT) workers held a protest in Nagpur and criticised the government over alleged supply failures, while Congress leaders led demonstrations in Kolhapur against fuel shortages and rising prices.

Congress MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and legislator Satej Patil joined party workers on the streets and interacted with commuters during the protest.