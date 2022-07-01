Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Panvel City Municipal Corporation inks deal with Vengsarkar Foundation for cricket academy
mumbai news

Panvel City Municipal Corporation inks deal with Vengsarkar Foundation for cricket academy

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation, on Friday, signed a contract with Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation for the development of an international cricket academy in Panvel
(From fourth right) Former India cricket captain Dilip Vengsarkar, Panvel City Municipal Corporation chief Ganesh Deshmukh, Mayor Kavita Choutmol and House Leader Paresh Thakur after the contract signed by Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation and PCMC in Panvel on Friday. Also present are PCMC officials. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 08:07 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Panvel

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), on Friday, signed a contract with Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation for the development of an international cricket academy in Panvel.

The academy, expected to cost 9Cr, has been proposed at Rajiv Gandhi ground at New Panvel (E) Sector 11. The contract was signed by the former India cricket captain Vengsarkar himself and PCMC commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh.

Vengsarkar said, “There is a lot of cricket talent in Panvel. They’ll now also have a platform to hone their skills through PCMC.”

Free coaching will be provided every year in this academy to 101 students in the 10-19 years age group.

Deshmukh said, “Along with various infrastructure developments, we are also developing sports facilities in the city.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP