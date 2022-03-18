Panvel girl complains against mother for forcing her to quit studies

A 17-year-old girl from Kalundre, Panvel, has registered a complaint against her mother and her mother’s live-in partner for allegedly forcing her to quit her studies and take up work at a bar.

While the mother of the girl had lost her job, her partner was working as a loan agent. According to the FIR registered by the girl, her mother and her partner had been asking her to quit her studies to support the family.

In February, she had run away from her house because of the constant pressure to work at the bar. Her mother lodged a missing person’s complaint. She was staying at a friend’s house in Belapur. After she was found, she refused to go back to her parents and hence she was handed over to her aunt.

The aunt then sent her to her grandmother’s house in Mankhurd. After staying there for a few days, she went back to her aunt’s house. The girl had her board exams starting on March 15 and hence the aunt insisted to her mother to take her home but the mother insisted that she can’t afford her education and hence she wouldn’t take her back, alleged the minor girl in her complaint.

The aunt then admitted her to a children’s shelter home in Kharghar wherein the girl narrated her ordeal. The shelter home officials helped her get a case registered with Panvel City police.

“The girl had been depressed since her father’s death around five years back. The mother of the girl is 12th pass but was fluent in English and hence she worked as tuition teacher before but currently, was job less. She has a 13 year old brother who continues to study. The girl is ambitious and wants to study further. We have issued notices to both her mother and mother’s partner, to be present at the police station whenever required,” police sub-inspector Sunil Giri from Panvel City police station said.

The mother’s partner has a wife and children in Koparkhairane, said the police. Currently, the girl is appearing for her board exams. “Once her exams are over, her statement would be recorded before the magistrate in the presence of the child welfare committee members. We would also investigate further if there was any kind of assault that she suffered at her home,” senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane from Panvel City police station said.

The mother and her partner are booked under sections of IPC and Juvenile Justice Act.